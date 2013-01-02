WELLINGTON Jan 3 New Zealand's Pyne Gould Corporation Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Perpetual wealth management business and its stake in Australia's van Eyk Research, paving the way for its planned move to London or Sydney.

Under the two-step deal, Pyne Gould will first sell Perpetual to van Eyk to create a trans-Tasman wealth management business with more than A$25 million ($26 million) in revenue.

Pyne Gould will then sell its 38.2 percent stake in van Eyk to London-based wealth management investor Andrew Barnes.

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

"Perpetual will become part of a pure trans-Tasman wealth management business with a clear growth agenda and a highly experienced leadership team," managing director George Kerr said in a statement.

The deal, conditional on regulatory support and due diligence, would allow Pyne Gould to focus on its assets in Australia and Britain. It has previously signalled its plans to drop its New Zealand listing and shift its domicile to either London or Sydney once the Perpetual sale was completed.

Pyne Gould shares were untraded on Thursday. They finished at NZ$0.26 on Monday. ($1 = 0.9526 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Stephen Coates)