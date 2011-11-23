WELLINGTON Nov 24 New Zealand takeover target Pyne Gould Corp. Ltd said on Thursday the takeover offer from a company associated with two of its shareholders had been extended by seven days.

It said the offer of 37 NZ cents a share from Australasian Equity Partners Fund, a company associated with George Kerr, long time director and shareholder, and U.S. investment fund Baker Street, had been extended to Dec. 16 from the original Dec. 9.

AEP last week raised its offer by four cents from the original NZ$0.33 a share. It last traded steady at NZ$0.35.

AEP already has undertakings for 37.5 percent of the company.

PGC sold its major asset, finance firm Marac, into the Heartland banking operation, with the proceeds distributed to shareholders.

PGC now holds minor stakes in agribusiness PGW Wrightson , Heartland, and the impaired property assets from Marac. It said net asset backing at June 30 was NZ$0.60 a share. (Gyles Beckford)