BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share $0.48
* Aclaris Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
(Corrects figure in first bullet point to 2,500,000 from 2.500.000)
Jan 2 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22, 2014, Planezza LTD sold 2,500,000 series F shares and 60,189 series H shares of the company
* On Dec. 22, 2014, Planezza LTD sold also 344,112 shares of the company
* Following the transactions, Planezza LTD sold its entire 9.115 pct stake (or 2,904,301 shares) in the company
* Said that on Dec. 22, 2014, QXB Sp. z o. o. bought the above shares or 9.115 pct stake in the company
* QXB Sp. z o. o. had not had any of the company's shares before the transactions
* Q1 basic and diluted net loss per share available to common shareholders of $2.37