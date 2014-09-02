BRIEF-Capio says wins competition law case in final ruling
* Says Capio S:t Goran's hospital wins competition law case in Patent and Market Court of Appeal
Sept 2 PZ CORMAY :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue 53.4 million zlotys versus 50.2 million zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 operating loss of 6.7 million zlotys versus profit of 5.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 net loss of 8 million zlotys versus net profit of 4.6 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says Capio S:t Goran's hospital wins competition law case in Patent and Market Court of Appeal
April 21 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month, ahead of an expected U.S. launch in the second half of 2017.