* HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2 pct to $90.0 million
April 1 Pz Cussons Plc
* Has bought-out glanbia's 50% stake in nutricima, nigerian joint venture between glanbia and pz cussons, for £21m in cash
* Has also entered into a new long-term agreement with glanbia ingredients ireland for supply of milk-based products to nutricima
May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.