April 1 Pz Cussons Plc

* Has bought-out glanbia's 50% stake in nutricima, nigerian joint venture between glanbia and pz cussons, for £21m in cash

* Has also entered into a new long-term agreement with glanbia ingredients ireland for supply of milk-based products to nutricima