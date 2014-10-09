LAGOS Oct 9 PZ Cussons, the Nigerian unit of British household products maker, said its first-half pretax profit fell to 872.29 million naira ($5.31 mln), down 30.8 percent compared with a year ago.

Turnover dipped to 15.01 billion naira during the period to August 30, compared with 15.06 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 164.3 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)