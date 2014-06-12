June 12 Pz Cussons Plc
* Today issues following trading update for year ended 31
may 2014.
* Performance of group for year ended 31 may 2014 has been
in line with management expectations with sterling profits* for
year expected to be approximately 6% higher than previous year.
* Significant exchange impact of circa £12m from translation
and transactional effect of weakening currencies.
* Excluding this impact, profits* would have been 17% higher
than previous year.
* Naira has remained stable versus us$, despite coming under
pressure ahead of a change in central bank governor.
