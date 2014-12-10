Dec 10 PZ Cussons Plc :
* Announces its trading update in respect of half year to 30
November 2014.
* Operating profits in Europe and Asia were higher than
comparative period last year
* Operating profits were flat period on period
* In Nigeria, disruption in north of country has continued
at a high level, resulting in a decline in sales in that region
* Macro environment in Nigeria in second half, which
includes February presidential elections and potential further
currency volatility, will be a key contributing factor to
overall result for full year
* Whilst Nigeria has been declared Ebola free, there has
been a negative impact on cross-border trade
* Reduction in profits from Poland as a result of last
year's home care brands sale
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)