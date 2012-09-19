BRIEF-AGENUS' ANTI-CTLA-4 ANTIBODY SHOWS STRONG SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY
LONDON, Sept 19 PZ Cussons PLC : * Trading conditions in most markets remain challenging * The situation in the group's important nigerian market continues to be
fragile * Board remains confident of a return to profitable growth in the current
financial year.
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that church-affiliated hospital systems do not have to comply with a federal law governing employee pensions, overturning lower court decisions that could have cost the hospitals billions of dollars.