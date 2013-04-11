China launches crackdown on illegal cosmetic surgery -paper
SHANGHAI, May 31 Chinese authorities have launched a year-long crackdown on practitioners of unregistered cosmetic surgery, the official China Daily said on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 11 PZ Cussons PLC : * Performance of the group has been in line with management expectations * Continues to face challenging trading conditions in most markets it operates
in * Source text on Eikon:
SHANGHAI, May 31 Chinese authorities have launched a year-long crackdown on practitioners of unregistered cosmetic surgery, the official China Daily said on Wednesday.
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: