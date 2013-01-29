BRIEF-Endocyte announces clinical updates for EC1456 and EC1169
* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients
LONDON Jan 29 PZ Cussons PLC : * Auto alert - PZ Cussons Plc interim dividend up 5.4 percent to 2.35
pence per share * -h1 revenue £414.8M * H1 profit before taxation £44.1M versus £40.2M * Performance in the UK has been particularly robust, and the Australian
business has been returned to profit
* Mylan NV - u.s. Launch of rasagiline tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, a generic version of reference listed drug, Teva's azilect tablets