Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 23 The maker of Imperial Leather soaps PZ Cussons Plc said its full-year profit rose 16.5 percent to 107.5 million pounds due to a strong growth in UK, Indonesia and Nigeria.
Revenue increased 2.8 percent to 883.2 million pounds ($1.36 billion). Operating profit in Africa, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total business, rose 11.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6506 British pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year