* First-half pretax profit up 10 pct at 44.1 mln stg
* Revenue rises 0.2 pct
* Raises interim dividend to 2.35 pence from 2.23 pence
* Says Australia business returns to profit
Jan 29 PZ Cussons Plc, the maker of
Imperial Leather soaps, reported a 10 percent rise in first-half
profit as growth
in the United Kingdom and Asia offset tough trading conditions
at its key Nigerian market.
The British soap and shampoo maker said performance of its
UK washing and bathing division was robust and that its business
in Australia had returned to profit.
The company had said in July that retailers in Australia had
devoted greater shelf space to private labels, hurting PZ
Cussons' volumes and margins in the home-care business.
Pretax profit rose to 44.1 million pounds ($69
million)during the six months to Nov. 30. Revenue was flat at
414.8 million pounds, hurt by trading conditions in Nigeria, its
largest market.
Unrelenting religious violence in the north, severe floods
and weak consumer spending following the removal of a fuel
subsidy in Nigeria had prompted the company to warn on profit in
2012.
The company generates about 45 percent of its revenue from
Africa, of which Nigeria is the largest contributor. Asia, which
includes its business in Australia, accounts for about 20
percent of revenue.
PZ Cussons raised its interim dividend to 2.35 pence per
share from 2.23 pence a year earlier.
Shares in the company, which also owns beauty brands Charles
Worthington, Sanctuary and St Tropez, closed at 394.4 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen about 30
percent over the past year.