WARSAW, March 14 PZU SA:

* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.

* PZU also said that the issue may be conducted on the domestic or international market. ($1 = 4.0668 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)