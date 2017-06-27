WARSAW, June 27 Poland's largest issuer PZU said on Tuesday that will issue 2.25 billion zlotys ($602.64 million) worth of subordinated bonds.

The bank said in a statement that the 10-year bonds will carry a floating rate which would be a sum of Polish 6-month interbank deposit rate plus 180 basis points. ($1 = 3.7336 zlotys) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pawel Sobczak)