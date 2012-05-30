MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
WARSAW May 30 The shareholders at eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU endorsed on Wednesday a dividend payout from 2011 profits at 22.43 zlotys per share, or above the original management's proposal of 20.30 zlotys per unit.
Poland controls PZU via a 35-percent stake and has also sought increased dividends from other state-controlled companies in recent days to meet its 2012 budget goal of some 8 billion zlotys ($2.31 billion) in dividend revenues. ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.