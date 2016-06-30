BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
WARSAW, June 30 Shareholders at Poland's state-run insurer PZU agreed on Thursday to a dividend payout of 1.8 billion zlotys ($452.5 million) or 2.08 zlotys per share, in line with the company's proposal.
The handout is also in line with the Eastern Europe's largest insurer's policy of paying out 50-100 percent of its profit as dividend.
The group, which closed 2015 with a net profit of 2.34 billion zlotys, plans to soon unveil a new policy, aimed at cost cuts, investments, and innovations. ($1 = 3.9779 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, sending its shares higher.