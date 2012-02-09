BRIEF-China Overseas Property Holdings appoints Yan Jianguo as Chairman
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Feb 9 Poland's financial watchdog KNF wants the country's top insurer PZU to retain 25 percent of its 2011 net profit, the regulator's chief Andrzej Jakubiak.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
