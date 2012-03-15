BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 15 Polish insurer PZU will recommend a dividend payout of up to 75 percent of its 2011 net profit of 2.35 billion zlotys ($737.8 million), in line with recommendations by the financial watchdog, Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk said on Thursday. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.