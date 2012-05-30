MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
WARSAW May 30 Poland wants eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU to pay a dividend of 22.43 zlotys per share instead of 20.30 zlotys proposed by the management, the Treasury Ministry's representative said at an annual meeting on Wednesday.
Poland, which controls PZU with a 35-percent stake, also pushed through higher dividends at two other state-controlled companies on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.