WARSAW May 30 Poland wants eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU to pay a dividend of 22.43 zlotys per share instead of 20.30 zlotys proposed by the management, the Treasury Ministry's representative said at an annual meeting on Wednesday.

Poland, which controls PZU with a 35-percent stake, also pushed through higher dividends at two other state-controlled companies on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)