WARSAW, March 13 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU expects a tougher 2013 after a strong performance of its investments helped it book a near 40-percent rise in earnings last year.

"The forecast meagre GDP growth, consumer demand and investment pace indicate that the macroeconomic environment for the insurer sector will not be beneficial (in 2013)," Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled Polish group posted a net profit of 3.26 billion zlotys ($1.03 billion) last year, below the 3.46 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Analysts' forecasts varied widely.

The insurer, which has a market capitalisation of $11.4 billion, booked a profit of 3.7 billion zlotys from investments, more than double the 2011 figure.

Polish bond prices rose to record highs last year and Warsaw's stocks gained a fifth, boosting the value of PZU's investment portfolio. The group also did not have to cover any significant payments related to natural disasters in 2012.

PZU, which has a 7.5-billion-zlotys cash pile, has often talked about potential takeover targets in the region, although so far it has not seen many assets put up for sale.

It did not say how much cash it would hand back to shareholders in dividends this year.

PZU shares have shed 4 percent this year after surging 41 percent in 2012.

