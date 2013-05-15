BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
WARSAW May 15 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU reported an unexpected 2-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday thanks to one-off financial gains that made up for losses on investments.
The state-controlled group reported a net profit of 837 million zlotys ($260.7 million) compared to 796 million expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp