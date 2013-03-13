WARSAW, March 13 Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU showed a nearly 40-percent rise in its 2012 earnings thanks to the strong performance of its investments, the company said on Wednesday.

The Polish state-controlled group posted a net profit of 3.26 billion zlotys ($1.03 billion) last year, below the 3.46 billion average from a pool of varied analyst expectations. ($1 = 3.1784 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski Editing Agnieszka Barteczo)