BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 15 Polish PZU, Eastern Europe's biggest insurer, could spend 6-7 billion zlotys ($1-88-$2.20 billion) to build a significant international presence, it said in a statement on Thursday.
PZU said it would create a special unit to oversee its expansion abroad and could co-operate with another financial investor. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.