WARSAW, March 15 Polish PZU, Eastern Europe's biggest insurer, could spend 6-7 billion zlotys ($1-88-$2.20 billion) to build a significant international presence, it said in a statement on Thursday.

PZU said it would create a special unit to oversee its expansion abroad and could co-operate with another financial investor. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)