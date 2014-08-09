BRIEF-NSI Q1 net rental income up at 16.1 million euros
* Q1 net rental income 16.1 million euros versus 15.1 million euros year ago
WARSAW Aug 9 Marcin Szuba, a fund manager who oversaw over 1 billion zlotys ($320 million) in medical funds at Eastern Europe's top insurer PZU will leave by the end of next month, daily Parkiet quoted him as saying on Saturday.
Szuba will help set up a global fund investing in modern medical technologies at another Polish financial institution that Szuba declined to name.
The funds he helped oversee in PZU doubled their asset value this year. PZU will name his successor soon, Tomasz Stadnik, deputy chief at PZU's fund arm, told Parkiet.
No one at PZU was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Q1 net rental income 16.1 million euros versus 15.1 million euros year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s (Cinda) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned final ratings of 'A' to the USD3 billion medium-term note programme by China Cinda Finance (2017) I Limited and the bonds issued under the programme. The final ratings are the same as the expected ratings assigned