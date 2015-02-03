* Insurer to buy PZU's Lithuanian unit for 54 mln Europe
OSLO, Feb 3 Norwegian insurer Gjensidige
will buy the Lithuanian business of Polish rival PZU
, in a 54 million euro ($61 million) transaction it
hopes will almost double its share of the Baltic market.
The purchase of PZU Lietuva should close by the beginning of
the third quarter and might be followed by smaller acquisitions
in the region, Oslo-listed Gjensidige said on Tuesday.
"Talking about the Baltic area we have a number three
position and I do not see any (further) large transactions,"
Chief Executive Helge Leiro Baastad told Reuters. "Maybe we can
find some small bolt-on acquisitions."
Finland's Sampo and PZU - which is Eastern
Europe's biggest insurer - will remain the top two insurers in
the region, with Gjensidige expecting its market share to rise
to around 13 percent from 7 percent.
It expects synergies from the purchase to be realised by
2018, and margins in its Baltic operations to lag group targets
until then, Leiro Baastad said.
State-controlled PZU agreed last year to sell part of its
Lithuanian business to complete the purchase of British insurer
RSA's eastern European operations.
Gjensidige is also keen to expand in the more mature markets
of Norway, Denmark and Sweden, though acquisitions there could
be hard to come by.
"It's very consolidated so I do not see any large
transactions in the Nordic area either, it's about organic
growth," Leiro Baastad said.
Shares in Gjensidige traded 0.1 percent lower by 0901 GMT
against a 1.8 percent rise in Oslo's benchmark index.
PZU shares traded down 0.7 percent.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
($1 = 7.6279 Norwegian krones)
