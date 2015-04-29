WARSAW, April 29 The chief executive at Poland's PZU said that if the insurer were to invest in banks it would have to be a capital investment in one cheap bank or in two compatible financial insitutions which PZU could integrate and take advantage of synergies.

Last week, domestic media reported that eastern Europe's top insurer was vying for a large stake in local lender Alior Bank and eyeing the sale of Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish arm of Raiffeisen Bank International, with a view to building its own banking arm.

"IF PZU was to invest in banks, it would have to be a capital investment only, which would consist in a cheap purchase or buying two compatible institutions (with similar offers, clients and IT systems)," Andrzej Klesyk told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Wednesday.

"Our role would be integration and gaining synergies," he added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)