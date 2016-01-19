WARSAW Jan 19 The Polish treasury named Michal
Krupinski, former deputy treasury minister, as the new head of
Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU on Tuesday, in the
latest management reshuffle at a state-run company.
Krupinski, 34, also a former director at the World Bank as
well as at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take over from
CEO Andrzej Klesyk who departs after an eight-year tenure marked
by PZU's Warsaw listing in 2010 and the group's regional
expansion.
PZU, worth 27.6 billion zlotys ($6.77 billion) on the Warsaw
bourse, follows other Polish state-run companies that have
changed CEOs since Poland's new government, formed by the
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, came to power last
year. Krupinski was a deputy minister in a previous PiS
government.
Financial markets will be waiting to see if PZU's new board
continues with Klesyk's strategy to forge a top-five bank via
takeovers conducted by blue-chip lender Alior Bank, in
which PZU holds a key stake.
($1 = 4.0750 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Susan Fenton)