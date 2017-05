WARSAW, March 14 The net profit of Poland's PZU beat expectations in 2016 and stood at 1.95 billion zlotys ($480 million), the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the profit at 1.86 billion zlotys.

Gross written premiums at the central and eastern Europe's largest insurer rose to 20.22 billion zlotys from 18.36 billion. ($1 = 4.0635 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)