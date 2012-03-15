WARSAW, March 15 Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU may be interested in taking part in the privatisation of insurance group in the Balkans, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"At the moment there are no talks about potential takeovers," Andrzej Klesyk said in an interview with Radio PiN. "The former Yugoslav republics will need to privatise insurance firms and we will keep an eye no this."

He also said he expected 2012 results to be in line with last year's if "nothing catastrophic happens on the market". (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)