BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
WARSAW, March 17 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU said on Tuesday it posted a 10-percent decline in its 2014 net profit, in line with market expectations, on the back of lower insurance margins and higher costs.
The Polish state-controlled insurer showed a bottom line of 2.97 billion zlotys ($760.4 million), compared with 2.96 billion expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.9058 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Michael Perry)
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017