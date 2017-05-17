WARSAW May 17 New chief executive of Poland's state-run insurer PZU said on Wednesday that he plans to uphold the group's strategy adopted by the former management board.

"We have all participated in works on the strategy, we stick to it," Pawel Surowka told a news conference.

PZU adopted its new strategy in August 2016. Surowka was appointed PZU new CEO in April 2017. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly)