BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
Nov 7 Q-Free ASA :
* Says has received an extension of a frame agreement for tags from Vinci Autoroutes in France with an estimated value of minimum 29 million crowns
* Says contract will be fulfilled within 2016, with an option for extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016