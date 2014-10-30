MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 30 Q-free Asa
* Q3 revenue 175.9 million Norwegian crowns versus 169.8 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 19.9 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns
* End-Q3 order intake 191 million crowns versus 179 million crowns
* End-Q3 order backlog 400 million crowns versus 453 million crowns
* Says profit improvement program implemented in 2013 established a lower cost base in the group, which can be seen in the lower operating cost ratio in 2014
* Says organisational changes are expected to broaden the revenue base, reduce risk, and improve internal collaboration and efficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.