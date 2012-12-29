DUBAI Dec 29 Qatar Airways is filing a $600 million legal claim against a contractor for a delay in opening a new international airport in the emirate's capital, Doha, it said in a press release on Saturday.

Lindner Depa Interiors, a German-Dubai joint venture, holds a $250 million contract to build 19 airport lounges by the middle of 2012, said Qatar Airways, which will operate the new airport.

The $15.5 billion airport will be the hub for an airline that has grown to a fleet of 116 aircraft since its launch 15 years ago. The new airport was scheduled to open this month but is now expected to start operations in late 2013, the airline said in the release.

It said Doha's existing airport had reached capacity and the delay in moving to a new facility was hindering the company's expansion plans.

LDI is a joint venture between Lindner Group and Depa United Group.

