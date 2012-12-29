(Adds Depa response)
DUBAI Dec 29 Qatar Airways said it was filing a
$600 million legal claim against a contractor for a delay in
opening a new international airport in Doha.
Lindner Depa Interiors, a German-Dubai joint venture
, holds a $250 million contract to build 19 airport
lounges by the middle of 2012, Qatar Airways said in a statement
on Saturday.
In a statement later in the day, LDI said it had not
received a legal claim from Qatar Airways and described the
carrier's allegations as "false and misleading".
It said it was not able to meet its original completion
deadline because it was denied full access to the project site
for the first nine months of a 16-month contract.
LDI also said it had no contractual relationship with Qatar
Airways and that it was in arbitration with its client on the
project, New Doha International Airport. Qatar Airways will run
the airport when it becomes operational.
The $15.5 billion airport in the Qatari capital will be the
hub for the airline, which has grown to a fleet of 116 aircraft
since its launch 15 years ago. The new airport was scheduled to
open this month but is now expected to start operating in late
2013, Qatar Airways said.
It said Doha's existing airport had reached capacity and the
delay in moving to a new facility was hindering the company's
expansion plans.
LDI is a joint venture between Lindner Group and Depa United
Group.
