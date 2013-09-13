DUBAI, Sept 13 Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri called for attacks inside the United States to "bleed America economically", according to the SITE monitoring service.

In an audio speech released online a day after the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 strikes, Zawahri said such attacks would weaken the U.S. economy by triggering massive spending on security, SITE reported.

He said Muslims should refuse to buy goods from America and its allies, as such spending only helped to fund U.S. military action in Muslim lands.