DUBAI, April 28 Qalaa Holdings, one of
Egypt's largest investment firms, is considering the sale of its
70 percent stake in Tanmeyah, which provides small loans to
low-income people who cannot otherwise access financial
services.
Divesting a controlling stake in the North African country's
biggest private microfinance provider is part of a wider asset
sale plan by Qalaa, which aims to raise $300 million to help the
company return to profit this year.
Qalaa has hired CI Capital, the investment banking arm of
Commercial International Bank, to study options for
the sale of its Tanmeyah stake, it said in Tuesday's statement.
"The exit from Tanmeyah, if concluded, would provide us with
liquidity that exceeds the needs of both our current
deleveraging programme and our financing needs and permits share
buybacks by Qalaa Holdings on an opportunistic basis," said
Ahmed Heikal, Qalaa Holdings' chairman and founder.
Heikal said Qalaa may sell other assets to fund share
buybacks, given the stock was trading at a steep discount to its
fair market value.
Qalaa said it was progressing with negotiations to sell its
stakes in dairy producer Dina Farms, confectioner Rashidi
El-Mizan and Misr Glass Manufacturing.
It added that it was in advanced talks to sell SEC Cement
Algeria, and is discussing a deal to sell its stake in Zahana
Cement Company to its Algerian partners.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Louise
Heavens)