CAIRO, April 30 Qalaa Holdings, one of
Egypt's largest investment firms, reported a full-year net loss
of 879.6 million Egyptian pounds ($115.3 million) on Thursday
but said it would return to profit by the end of this year.
Qalaa said its full-year net loss represented a 54 percent
improvement from the previous year's pro forma loss of 1.9
billion Egyptian pounds.
The company said earlier this week it might sell its 70
percent stake in Tanmeyah, which provides small loans to low
income people who cannot otherwise access financial services.
Divesting a controlling stake in the North African country's
biggest private microfinance provider is part of a wider asset
sale plan by Qalaa, which aims to raise $300 million to help the
company return to profit this year.
Qalaa said on Thursday it would return to "bottom line"
profitability by the end of 2015.
Qalaa Chairman Ahmed Heikal said the full-year results,
which were after tax and minority interests, were in part muted
by one-time charges in the fourth quarter of 2014, including
"charges related to impairments, restructuring and layoffs, all
of them designed to lock-in future efficiencies".
