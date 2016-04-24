BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
CAIRO, April 24 Egypt's Qalaa Holdings reported a net loss of 1.115 billion Egyptian pounds ($125.56 million) in 2015 following a loss of 879.6 million a year earlier, the investment firm said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Cairo Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget