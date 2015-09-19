CAIRO, Sept 19 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment firms, reported a second-quarter net loss after tax and minority interests of 84.7 million Egyptian pounds ($10.82 million).

That compares with a net loss of 178.6 million pounds in the same period last year, the company said in a statement to the Cairo exchange on Saturday.

The firm reported revenues of 2.09 billion Egyptian pounds versus 1.56 billion pounds in the same period last year. ($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas)