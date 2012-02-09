SYDNEY Feb 9 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday it will carry out inspections on its entire A380 fleet for wing cracks after European air safety officials extended checks to all superjumbos worldwide.

"We will comply fully with the directive," a Qantas spokesman said.

On Wednesday the airline said it had grounded one A380 for up to a week after engineers found 36 cracks in its wings during detailed inspections following a flight hit by turbulence. .

South Korea said on Thursday it would order Korean Air to carry out checks on its five Airbus A380 planes.

The European Air Safety Agency said it felt widespread defects in the world's largest passenger plane could pose a safety risk if left unremedied..

The A380, the world's largest airliner, has had a turbulent few months with wing cracks blamed on design and manufacturing flaws, which have forced limited checks and now inspection of all the 68 planes in operation.

It was during lengthy repairs to a Qantas plane in 2010, after an engine explosion tore open one wing, that the A380 problems first surfaced.

Under the new directive, first reported by Reuters earlier on Wednesday, the seven airlines currently operating A380s must carry out Airbus-sanctioned checks and preliminary repairs on every plane before its 1,300th flight.

Qantas said the first new inspections are due within six weeks, with a further two scheduled later in the year. Qantas has 12 A380s in its fleet, with the checks occuring before the 1,300 flight cycle is reached.

The first round of inspections had initially focused on 20 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines, Air France and Dubai's Emirates -- which had logged the most A380 flights in the four years since the plane entered service.

They will now be carried out on superjumbos flown by China Southern, Korean Air and Lufthansa .

Qantas shares were down 1.5 percent lower at A$1.6 in afternoon trade. The broader market was 0.7 percent lower (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael Perry)