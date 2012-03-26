SYDNEY, March 26 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Monday a pay dispute with 3,800 baggage handlers, ground staff, freight and transport employees would be resolved through compulsory arbitration.

Independent labour umpire Fair Work Australia will determine a new agreement, Qantas said in a statement adding the union was sticking with a demand that would prevent Qantas from optimally using contractors.

Qantas added the union was seeking a 10 percent pay rise over two years while Qantas had offered 3 percent a year over three years.

The Transport Workers Union was among the unions which went on strike last year over pay rises.

Qantas responded to the strikes by grounding its entire fleet late last year for almost two days prompting the intervention of the labour umpire.

The airline has since reached agreements with the short-haul cabin crew and Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)