SYDNEY Dec 12 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Monday that talks on setting up a premium airline in Asia were continuing and it remained premature to make any announcements at this stage.

Qantas also said it was confident that arbitration from the labour umpire Fair Work Australia over industrial unrest would be reasonable and "exclude the extreme claims that would have threatened our capacity to make the necessary transformation of our international business". (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)