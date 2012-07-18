SYDNEY, July 18 Australia's Qantas Airways
, is the latest company to drop Research in Motion Ltd's
Blackberry after employees voted in favour of Apple's
iPhone in a survey.
RIM virtually invented mobile e-mail, making it the phone of
choice for companies when it rolled out its first BlackBerry
devices more than a decade ago. But its market share has
evaporated as consumers flock to iPhones and other devices based
on Google Inc's Android system.
Qantas said it was replacing 1,300 company-issued
Blackberrys with iPhones and the savings at the end of the
program would be about A$1.4 million ($1.43 million). IBM was
also reported to be dropping RIM for iPhones for 500 employees
in Australia.
" Transition from the Blackberry to the iPhone is part of
Qantas' broader mobility strategy and once complete will result
in significant cost savings," the airline said.
"Savings will come from simplifying the infrastructure
supporting the devices, from the devices themselves and from the
data agreements reached with our providers."
RIM last month posted its first operating loss in eight
years and it was much deeper than expected. The company also
said it was cutting 5,000 jobs, almost a third of its workforce,
as it struggles to survive.
Last week RIM said Ray Gillenwater, the head of its
Australian and New Zealand operations, had stepped down just
months after being promoted to the job, joining a list of senior
executives leaving the company.