SYDNEY Aug 21 An Australian regulator reversed
an earlier decision and cleared a code-sharing deal between
Qantas Airways Ltd and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
after the carriers agreed to increase flights
between their countries by a fifth.
The ruling enables the airlines to sell flights between
several Australian cities and the mainland, rounding out a good
week for Qantas which a day earlier posted a A$975 million
($710.68 million) pre-tax annual profit, up from a loss the year
before.
It is also likely to boost Australia's biggest tourism
market and deepen ties between two countries which in 2014
signed a free trade agreement worth more than $100 billion
annually.
"The ACCC considers that the addition of a significant
number of new services, and expanded range of destinations ...
would constitute a significant public benefit," commission
Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement on Friday.
In a draft decision in March, Sims said he may block the
stitch-up because it could hurt competition on the lucrative
Sydney-Shanghai route in which the airlines currently compete.
The airlines now must commit to growing capacity between
Australia and Shanghai by 21 percent in the next five years, a
measure which would offset fare increases by easing demand, and
report their Sydney-Shanghai fares monthly.
In a statement, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce
said the deal "allows us to increase capacity between the two
countries by linking to key hubs and offer connectivity to each
carrier's ... networks".
China Eastern Chairman Liu Shaoyong said it would "generate
more tourism and trade opportunities with Australia and provide
more convenient travel options for the many customers who travel
between our two countries".
In a setback for the airlines in June, Hong Kong authorities
rejected their application to have low-cost joint venture
Jetstar Hong Kong operate in the Asian financial hub.
Qantas shares rose 0.1 percent in mid-session trading while
the broader market fell nearly 1 percent.
($1 = 1.3719 Australian dollars)
