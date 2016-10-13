SYDNEY Oct 13 Australia's biggest airline
Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it will restart
daily non-stop flights from Sydney to Beijing for the first time
since 2009, a move designed to tap into surging Chinese tourism.
Flights on the new route, one per day in each direction, are
subject to regulatory approval, Qantas said, but are scheduled
to begin in January 2017. They will be code-shared with China
Eastern.
China is Australia's leading source of tourists by visitor
spend, government figures show, and no.2 by arrivals at Sydney.
The number of visitors from China grew 23 percent to 1.1 million
over the year to June 2016, equal fastest with Taiwan, according
to Australian government tourism research.
"Australia is now at the top of the wish list for Chinese
travellers thinking about where they want to go next," Qantas
chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.
The airline cut the route in 2009 amid sagging demand
following the global financial crisis.
It re-enters a market crowded with Chinese carriers,
including Air China Ltd as well as China Eastern,
which last month both announced new direct routes from Sydney to
Chengdu, in China's midwest, and Hangzhou, in the east,
respectively.
Qantas last month also revived direct flights between
Melbourne and Tokyo, in response to rebounding tourism flows to
and from Japan.
