* Qantas reinstates Sydney-Beijing daily non-stop flights
* May face stiff competition from China's state-owned
airlines
* Qantas hopes relaunch will help boost domestic business
By Sue-Lin Wong
BEIJING, Jan 26 Australia's Qantas Airways
relaunched daily non-stop flights from Sydney to
Beijing on Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year break, resuming
the service after an eight-year gap in a bid to buoy Asian
growth as competition increases elsewhere.
An intense price war as more planes fly international routes
has been eroding earnings for airlines globally. But making
matters worse for the Australian flagship carrier are challenges
on the hotly contested "kangaroo route" between Australia and
London on which some 30 airlines operate.
Qantas' European market has shrunk to 12 percent of its
total international business from 30 percent eight years ago,
while Asia's share has jumped to 50 percent from 30 percent.
"We think now is the perfect time, the market's very
different from when we were last in Beijing which was 2009, just
after the global financial crisis," Chief Executive Alan Joyce
told Reuters in an interview in Beijing.
"We've seen huge growth in this market," he said, adding the
Sydney-Beijing route would also help underpin the airline's
domestic business by bringing in more tourists.
Qantas, however, is expected to face stiff competition from
China's state-owned carriers, such as Air China
, that aided by generous state subsidies have been
spending billions on new planes and offering cheaper fares.
The fare for an Air China Sydney-Beijing flight is around
A$350 ($264.50), while Qantas charges A$650 because "people are
willing to pay a premium for Qantas" brand, Joyce said.
Analysts believe the Qantas fare takes into account stronger
demand for Australian business into China.
"A lot of the economics of this service into Beijing will
stack up for Australian travellers to and from China," said
Anthony Moulder, Sydney-based Citi analyst.
"I would guess the vast majority of Chinese nationals are
still going to stay on Chinese flag carriers."
FANTASTIC FOR BUSINESS
Qantas is, however, hoping the Sydney-Beijing route will
help add to the growing number of Chinese visitors to Australia,
boosting domestic business for the carrier.
The relaunch comes just before China embarks on its most
important festival of the year, the Lunar New Year holiday that
starts this weekend, when 6 million Chinese tourists are
expected to travel abroad, with Australia one of the most
popular destinations.
Last year, Chinese visitors to Australia grew by 23 percent
to 1.2 million. Some estimate China will be the biggest source
of visitors to Australia by 2018, Joyce said.
Chinese tourists typically take two to three local flights
when they visit Australia and Qantas has 65 percent of the
domestic airline market.
"The more tourists we can get in, the more they can travel
around the country, that's fantastic for our business," Joyce
told reporters.
($1 = 1.3233 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; additional reporting by Jamie Freed
in SYDNEY and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)