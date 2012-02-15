SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia's top airline
Qantas Airways posted a 51.5 percent fall in first-half
underlying profit after a bitter industrial dispute and high
fuel bills took their toll and said it planned job cuts to
offset challenging conditions.
Qantas, which suspended all flights for two days last year
to bring a battle with unions to a head, said underlying profit
before tax fell to A$202 million ($216.5 million) compared with
A$417 million a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected
earnings of around A$176 million.
The global airline industry has been struggling to pass on
higher fuel costs to customers as demand for business and
leisure travel dwindles due to the global economic slowdown.
Qantas said it would withdraw some international services,
retire early some aircraft, undertake to build a more
competitive engineering operation and make changes to its
catering business.
It added these changes would result in job losses. It did
not specify the scale of job losses.
In November, Qantas said it expected an underlying profit
before tax of between A$140 million and A$190 million in the six
months to December, forcing analysts to slash forecasts.
Qantas has said strikes, the grounding of its fleet and high
fuel bills have cost it more than A$650 million.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill)