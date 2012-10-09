CANBERRA Oct 9 Qantas Airways Ltd's
chief executive said he was confident Australian regulators
would approve a proposed alliance with Dubai's Emirates
and warned that a rejection would leave it no
alternatives for operating flights to Europe.
Australia's biggest airline announced a 10-year alliance
with Emirates last month that is currently under evaluation by
the competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC).
"There is no going back, and there is no alternative for us
to make Europe work except this arrangement," Joyce told an
audience in Canberra on Tuesday. "And that's fairly clear in the
submission to the ACCC."
Qantas, which is ending a 17-year partnership deal with
British Airways, agreed to the alliance with Emirates
to shore up its loss-making international business.
The deal calls for sharing airport lounges and frequent
flyer programmes, while Qantas will replace Singapore with Dubai
as its hub for European flights.
The Australian government backed Qantas's move in a
submission to the ACCC on Monday, saying the alliance would
provide benefits for consumers and deliver competition to the
aviation market.
"We believe we do have a solid case," Joyce said. "And the
government agrees we have a solid case and that's why they put
in their submission in the last 24 hours."
Qantas has been stripping costs out of its business after a
year troubled by a record fuel bill, rising competition and a
labour union that has opposed its spending cuts.
In August, it cancelled orders for 35 Boeing Co
Dreamliner jets to further reduce costs after posting its first
net loss in 17 years in the year to June 30.
Qantas shares rose 2 percent to A$1.28 on Tuesday, down from
a 12 month peak of A$1.83 in March.